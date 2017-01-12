Pair face court, accused of stealing from dying Urraween man

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

A TORQUAY man charged with stealing from a dying man intends to plead guilty, a Hervey Bay courtroom has heard.

Shannon James Davis and Shannon Rosina Tubb have been accused of taking Matthew Clark's credit card out of his wallet while others performed CPR on the 37-year-old after he had been hit by a car on December 10.

Mr Davis, who is in pre-sentence custody, did not appear in court yesterday, but his lawyer Hamish Isles told the court the accused intended to plead guilty to the one count of stealing and four counts of fraud.

After Magistrate Graeme Tatnell confirmed the matter could be dealt with in his courtroom, Mr Isles asked for his client to appear to enter a plea on January 18.

"Perhaps if his appearance could be required, practically speaking, just so I could spend a little more time discussing the matter with him," Mr Isles said.

"Given it is only a week [away]."

Mr Tatnell ordered Mr Davis, 28, to appear before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at 9.30am next Wednesday, and to remain in custody until that date.

Ms Tubb, who was released on bail shortly after being charged last month, appeared in the Magistrate's court wearing a maxi dress and sandals.

The duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher, who was appearing on behalf of the 27-year-old woman, told the court she was seeking an adjournment to apply for legal aid.

Ms Tubb is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court again on February 16.