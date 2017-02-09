Pontoon will replace unused jetty in Mary River

A PONTOON worth $1.1M will soon be added to Maryborough's Mary River.

The pontoon will replace the public jetty that is located at March St and is currently unused.

Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Minister Mark Bailey described the pontoon as a long-anticipated boost for Maryborough's boaties.

"The jetty structure has reached the end of its life and is due for an upgrade to a modern pontoon landing," Mr Bailey said.

"I know the jetty has been closed for some time after it got damaged, so it is great to get a new one underway to service boaties."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, who pushed for the pontoon, thanked the boating community for their patience.

"What will happen now is the design will get underway followed by the installation of the new $1.1 million pontoon," he said.

"The new pontoon, which will be managed by Fraser Coast Regional Council, will be installed in the same position and about the same length as the old jetty."

Funding for the pontoon comes from the Palaszczuk Government's Marine Infrastructure Capital and Maintenance Program.