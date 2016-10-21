Paramedics called to more than 500 snakebites

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have been called to more than 500 snakebite cases already this year.

Of those, 30 were in the Wide Bay region which included multiple cases in the Fraser Coast region.

With summer, comes an increase of snake and human interaction, and a bigger threat of a toxic bite. Paramedics are warning residents to be on the lookout for snakes and know what to do if bitten.

Wide Bay chief superintendent Russell Cooke said paramedics saw the increase in snake numbers this time of year is normal.

"Queensland is home to some of the most dangerous species of snakes, including the Eastern brown and the Red-bellied black snake, and all are capable of delivering a lethal bite," he said.

"(Wide Bay paramedics) are expecting a spike in incidents as the weather warms up."

Mr Cooke warned people to be cautious when working outdoors or traversing in a snake's habitat, such as when out bushwalking.

"A snakebite can be fatal so always call 000 immediately, and keep the patient as calm as possible."