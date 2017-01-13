Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

6.25PM: TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Maryborough.

Queensland Ambulance were called at 5.43pm to Saltwater Creek Rd near Gaynor St, Maryborough

Police and Fire crews are at the scene.

Two people were taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.

6.15PM: All emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Maryborough.

Two-vehicle crash, Saltwater Creek Rd #Maryborough at 5.43pm. Paramedics are on scene. Motorists should expect possible traffic delays. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 13, 2017

