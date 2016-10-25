Parental leave cuts: Exactly what you need to know

DOUBLE dipping into parental funds could soon become a thing of the past with the government looking at scrapping the generous scheme.

The current Australian law allows the main carer of a new baby 18 weeks of government/ funded paid parental leave which is the minimum wage - a little over $670 per week.

Close to 700,000 families have benefited from this assistance since it was first brought in back in 2011.

According to kidspot.com there are still some employees who offer their own paid parental leave on top of the government assistance allowing the lucky ones to basically 'double dip' when it comes to funds.

Under the Government's plan, this would all change and parents who receive less than 18 weeks paid leave from their employee would be topped up by the government to reach the 18 weeks.

Those mums or dads who receive no support from their employee would still receive the 18 weeks of paid parental leave.

Parents who get benefits from their own employee would get no government help, with double dipping going out the door.

