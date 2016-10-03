Past Grammars bat out their first full day

HOLD: Past Grammars' Buddy Farrell avoids a bouncer during the game against Australs.

PAST Grammars were forced to field for the first full day of Fraser Coast Cricket's A-grade season.

That game, against Australs last fortnight, ended in a draw last week as Past Grammars' batsmen had time to adjust to the new season.

A new game means a new opportunity, and Buddy Farrell took his with both hands.

In his first innings of the season, Farrell was caught behind for a duck as Australs bowler Matt Adams ran rampant with the ball.

With that innings still fresh in his mind, Farrell took on Brothers Shamrocks' attack with the plan to bat as long as possible, and find form.

That is exactly what the right-handed opener did, as he accumulated 78 runs as Past Grammars' anchor.

While he slowly chipped away for his total, Farrell was one of the only batsmen to trouble Brothers' bowlers.

Farrell built a 50-run sixth-wicket partnership with Tristan Finn, whose late-order 30 helped steer Past Grammars through the full 80 overs.

The under-manned Past Grammars, who were without the services of Wide Bay reps Sam Chew, Marty Maloney and Brad Anderson, will resume their innings next week with three wickets in hand.