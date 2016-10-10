Past Grammars rip through Brothers Shamrocks for win

RETURN: Sam Chew bowls for Past Grammars in their A-Grade cricket match against Brothers Shamrocks in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

THE RETURN of Sam Chew and Marty Maloney may have been the biggest things in Past Grammars' favour in their match against against Brothers Shamrocks, but it was Dale O'Brien's first half-century that catapulted the side to their first win.

The defending premiers resumed their first innings at 7-180, but lost only one wicket, that of returning Wide Bay representative Sam Chew, as they added another 87 runs.

O'Brien's 56 was the catalyst for the total, while the returned Maloney, who was also on Wide Bay duty last week, added 25 runs of his own to lift the total.

"Dale's predominantly a bowler but he can bat, and we declared not long after he got his first 50,” captain Paul Sanders said.

"We didn't have Kurtis due to rep cricket (Under-19s' Wide Bay Shield) but that allowed Sam to come in.”

Given Past Grammars ended the first day with three wickets in hand, it allowed the experienced combination of Chew and Maloney the opportunity to bat in the first innings.

"It wasn't the plan initially, but as the day went on, it became the plan,” Sanders said.

"That comes back to the way Kurtis played; he allowed for that to happen and gave Sam the chance to bat.”

Brothers never appeared to be in the chase.

Duncan Sperling's early dismissal coupled with regular wickets compounded Shamrocks' troubles.

They were dismissed for 130, still 157 runs behind.

Brothers' bowlers saved face in the last hour of play as Grammars collapsed to 5-22 in their second innings.

Wayne Sperling and Lachlan Stewart took two wickets each.