Past Urangan students share their success stories

Karina Hamilton, who now has a PhD in pharmacology, says her early education at UPSS and USHS, helped put her on a path to success.

BOTH Urangan Point State School and Urangan State High School are about to reach a major milestone.

Urangan Point State School's has been educating students of the Fraser Coast for 100 years and Urangan State High School will celebrate 25 years of learning.

To mark these significant anniversaries, a combined celebration will be held on October 15.

Advertising co-ordinator Anne Rutledge said the committee hoped past students and staff would attend the event as well as contribute a "memory” to the special Centenary book.

"If you are in touch with any past students or staff, please mention this event to them,” Ms Rutledge said.

"They might meet up with old friends they haven't seen for years or just take a walk down memory lane as they have a look around their old school.”

Ms Rutledge said the day was also a terrific opportunity to celebrate how the school's education has shaped the lives of past students, including a number of high achievers.

A number of past students have kindly shared with the Observer the importance of education and the role it has played in their lives, including Karina Hamilton who is now a scientist and successful medical writer in the United Kingdom.

A past student's story will be published each week in the lead up to the celebrations.

KARINA HAMILTON

UPSS student: 1996-2002 USHS student: 2003-2007

THIS year marks not only the Centenary of Urangan Point State School, but also the 25th anniversary since the opening of Urangan State High School. I am a proud alumnus of both schools, and my family have been part of their histories for the past 20 years.

I was fortunate to complete my entire primary schooling at Urangan Point from 1996-2002, followed by my secondary education at USHS from 2004-2007. My younger sister, Tessa, followed suit between 1998-2009, and our mum Debbie was a beloved teacher aide at Urangan Point until her retirement in 2013.

My education didn't end on my last day of high school. After graduating as Dux of USHS with an OP1, I moved away from Hervey Bay to study Biomedical Science at the University of the Sunshine Coast. A bachelor's degree was quickly followed by an honours degree, which in turn led to a PhD in pharmacology.

As of 2016, 20 years since my first day at Urangan Point, I am now Dr Hamilton...and no longer at school!

My studies have taken me around the world, and my hard work has been rewarded with several scholarships and awards.

I am now a medical writer in the United Kingdom, but no matter how far I am from home, I will never lose sight of where I've come from.

I am thankful for the education that Urangan Point and USHS provided me, and the amazing people who have shaped me into who I am today.

Some of the most influential figures in my life are my former teachers. I am grateful that their dedication and passion for education constantly inspired me, challenged me and fostered my love of learning.

Urangan Point and USHS have grown dramatically since their humble beginnings, and I have watched them both evolve over the years.

Despite such change, the core values of each school remain the same, as does the sense of community amongst their students, teachers, support staff, parents and volunteers.

Urangan Point State School and Urangan State High School have strived to provide high-quality education in a caring and supportive environment for 125 years between them, and will continue to do so for many more years to come.

CELBRATIONS

Both schools will begin the celebrations at 10am on Saturday with a variety of stalls, displays, shows, entertainment, food and rides.

UPSS will finish at 4pm but USHS will celebrate into the night with a market and heaps of fun.

The 75th anniversary time capsule will be opened and a new Centenary capsule put in place for the next big milestone at Urangan Point State School.

Past students and families can purchase a commemorative paver, which will be laid as a border near the original school building in Miller St called Alkatraz.

To keep up to date with what's happening, join the school Facebook page or contact UPSS on 4194 8333. Articles or photos can be sent to centenary@uranpoinss. eq.edu.au.