Peace cake preserves slice of Maryborough history

IT'S a cake that heralded a valuable slice of Maryborough's history, and now the Mural Project will preserve it permanently as part of the Anzac Centenary.

The team previously extended invitations for cake decorators and sculptors to help recreate the iconic Maryborough Peace Cake, but this time swapping the icing and piping bags for wood, extruded foam and polymer clay.

They now face the challenge of creating a cake 1.5m high with 4 tiers, and a base of 60cm, all made from permanent material.

But it's going to be a beautiful final product, assures artist Elizabeth Hersey.

"The project has been well-received from the community, and it's going to be wonderful being on permanent display at the City Hall," she said.

"15 ladies in Hervey Bay made around 240 embellishments for the cake - we have further workshops for November 12 and 13, so we hope to make the same amount again."

The cake being displayed at the Hall marks the history coming full-circle, with the original 1.5m cake specially made for the 1919 Mayoral Victory Ball to celebrate the end of the First World War.

Project Organiser Elizabeth Lowrie said that they are hoping to engage people in the community with significant decorating and sculpting expertise.

"There are many elements to make, including roses, leaves, doves, shamrocks and thistle flowers that will decorate the sculpture," she said.

Councillor George Seymour said the recreation of the cake would allow a valuable part of Maryborough's history to be preserved.

"It tells a great story about a point in time in our history," he said.

"It was about a celebration of the end of hostilities, the recognition of all who had perished in achieving peace and a hope that the peace would be longstanding.

"As such it represented so much about what was good about Maryborough."