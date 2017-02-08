Peace cake to be ball's focus

A RE-CREATION of the 1919 Victory Ball, complete with the Peace Cake, will be hosted by the Maryborough Mural Project in April.

The Peace Cake Ball includes hors d'oeuvres on arrival, two-course meal, charity auction, raffles, lucky door prizes and the unveiling of the Peace Cake sculpture.

Entertainment will be provided by the 1st Regiment of the Royal Australian Artillery Band from Brisbane playing dance music of the era and solo vocal performances.

The baking of the Peace Cake nearly 100 years ago is an important part of Maryborough's local military history and of national significance.

MMP spokeswoman Bronwyn Mendoza said it was important the community celebrated in grand style.

"The Peace Cake Ball tickets are very reasonably priced, but also very limited,” she said

"Please hurry and purchase your tickets to be able to celebrate with

us.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Maryborough RSL at $100 per person, discounted to $95 per person when purchasing a table of 10.

"Experienced cake decorators and artists from the Fraser Coast community are recreating the Peace Cake under the supervision of local sculptors Elizabeth Hershey and Marni Koster,” Bronwyn said.

"The funds raised from the Peace Cake Ball will allow the Maryborough Mural Project to commission more public art for the city of Maryborough.”

In 1919, a Mayoral Victory Ball was held in the Maryborough Town Hall to celebrate the end of the First World War.

"The original Peace Cake was baked and decorated in fine detail by well-known local bakers, Messrs Stellmach and Sons to help celebrate that grand affair.

"After its unveiling by the Maryborough Mural Project Charity at the 2017 Peace Cake Ball on the same date 98 years later, the Peace Cake sculpture will be on permanent display where it once took pride of place, in the Maryborough Town Hall.”

Tickets can be bought Monday to Friday 9am-5pm only at the Maryborough RSL, Adelaide or Lennox St entrances.

The Peace Cake Ball will be held on Saturday, April29.