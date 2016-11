QFRA attended Nambour General Hospital after reports of contamination.A fire truck at Nambour Hospital and ramping of Queensland Ambulance vehicles.Photo Jason Dougherty / Sunshine Coast Daily

A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Scarness.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after reportedly being hit on Zephyr St.

The man suffered an arm injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene about 11am on Monday.