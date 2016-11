A MAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with significant lacerations to his head after he walked into oncoming traffic and was struck by a car.

The 60-year-old was hit on Ferry St in Maryborough just before 9am yesterday.

Police are investigating the crash and can reveal the driver was not at fault.

The elderly man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

He also had neck pain and potential spinal injuries.