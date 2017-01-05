Peering back over Urangan Pier's history

WHAT was once an integral part of the export journey for coal, sugar and other commodities, the Urangan Pier now draws in fishers and tourists looking for a nice walk out to the Sandy Strait.

Historian and Councillor George Seymour has been sharing the iconic pier's history with the community, just in time for the structure's centenary celebrations.

During his history talks yesterday, about 80 people went along to learn a bit more about the Urangan Pier, and what it was used for.

"It was designed for trains to meet ships, there was a track along it," George said.

"It no longer draws in ships, but draws in people.

"It still plays an important role for the area, and a lot of people are interested to learn a bit more about it."

The pier's centenary celebration will be held on March 4 along the structure in Urangan.