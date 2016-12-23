Perfect pooch visits patients at hospital for Christmas

THE most magical time of the year was made even more special for Rita Wendland this week.



The elderly lady was receiving treatment at St Stephen's Private Hospital in Hervey Bay when she received an extra special visit from Raffa, a golden retriever cross poodle.



The good-natured pooch has been visiting St Stephen's for about three weeks and will continue to lift the spirit of patients on the ward.



Rita said seeing him made her day.

