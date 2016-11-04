30°
Performing arts school to open in Bay next year

Eliza Wheeler
| 4th Nov 2016 8:49 AM
Opportunity to dance and learn - The Hervey Bay Performing Arts College will open in 2017. Jasmine Schoonder-Woerd, Director Jonathan Heeley and Shayla Barrett.
Opportunity to dance and learn - The Hervey Bay Performing Arts College will open in 2017. Jasmine Schoonder-Woerd, Director Jonathan Heeley and Shayla Barrett. Valerie Horton

STUDENTS interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts will be able to follow their dream in Hervey Bay from next year, thanks to a new education facility.

Jonathon Heeley is opening up the Hervey Bay Performing Arts College to give young people opportunities he did not have when he was in their position.

When Mr Heeley was in high school, he would have needed to move to Sydney or Melbourne to pursue the performing arts.

Three students have already enrolled in classes at the upcoming school, which has been a long-time coming project for Mr Heeley.

"There are a fair few around Australia," Mr Heeley said.

"Basically for me I saw the opportunity in regional Queensland because there isn't anything up here; for me as a kid growing up there wasn't anything like that in regional Queensland.

"It was all based in Sydney and Melbourne, so two years ago I thought I would give it a go up here and see if we could make it work."

Mr Heeley said after a year of gaining interest in the community, there were now just a few spots left for students to start at the beginning of next year.

"We have had a lot of interest and we haven't turned many people away," he said.

The college teaches students from Years 7-12, with enrollment audition-based.

Mr Heeley said the school will offer education through Distance Ed, with a focus on dance, singing and acting.

"All the academic side is done online with teachers up in Cairns that work with the kids, as well as the education support guys that we have here," he said.

Mr Heeley said the performing arts emphasis of the school would not take away from the academic side.

"All of the schooling is exactly the same as they would do in a traditional school, with all of the traditional subjects that are available online," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  education fraser coast hervey bay dance school

