Person scammed through Hervey Bay Facebook page

MARYBOROUGH Criminal Investigation Branch police are warning the community that if an item for sale such as a mobile phone is being sold at a bargain price, chances are it is too good to be true.

A scam proving just that was recently identified from a Fraser Coast buy/swap/sell Facebook page.

A Hervey Bay individual purchased a phone from a Facebook page, but it turned out to be not a phone at all.

Thieves took the trouble to put a weight inside a phone box and then heat sealed the box in plastic to make it look like it was brand new and never opened.

Police are currently making further inquiries regarding this incident but warn others about the risk of purchasing goods like these from various sites.

"Remember, if it sounds too good to be true chances are it just could be," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800333000 or at crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.