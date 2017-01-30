Petition calls for Fraser Coast CEO to be sacked

AN online petition demanding the sacking of Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Lisa Desmond has been submitted to the State Government, following extensive promotion on social media.

The petition, addressed to deputy premier Jackie Trad, requests the minister "immediately exercise her ministerial powers under s.113 of the Local Government Act 2009 to direct 'remedial action' be taken within the Fraser Coast Regional Council."

"Specifically, that under the circumstances the Deputy Premier rely on s.120 to bypass the giving of notice and s.113 to direct the council remove the CEO effective immediately," the petition reads.

So far, it has amassed only 71 signatures.

References to an email sent by Ms Desmond to the council executive management team on March 16 2016, which stated council was "failing basic legislative responsibilities", are also mentioned.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was contacted for comment.

Glen Lazarus Team member Jannean Dean, who launched the petition, said it would take "massive public outcry to get the majority of Councillors or the...State Government to act in the public interest."