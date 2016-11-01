Petition puts more pressure on govt to release findings

A new petition has called on the State Government to release the findings into Council.

A NEW petition submitted to the Queensland Parliament has called on the State Government to release the advisor's reports into the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Launched by Maryborough resident Michael Weekes, the petition has requested the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning "release all reports into the Fraser Coast Regional Council...including all reports by advisors to the council.”

It comes as the state government refused to acknowledge whether the findings would become available to the public.

The petition has garnered support from Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and Glenn Lazarus candidate Jannean Dean, who said this would help to repair the public's relationship with council.

"Transparency is paramount; there's been so much secret squirrel business over the last few years,” she said.

"People need to know what's going on, as they're paying their wages.”

Michael Weekes, who started the petition, said it was about letting the public know what exactly was the problem was.

"It's about getting to the bottom of the issue - is it the elected representatives? Or the board members, or senior staff?” he said.

"The public doesn't know what's going on, and can't do their jobs when it comes to elections.”

Mr Weekes said he was hoping all the advisor's findings would be made public for the sake of clarity.

"If the state government do or don't act, they need to explain to voters why they're doing that; I can't see any other way of doing it than releasing the full report,” he said.

The Chronicle revealed yesterday that the majority of Fraser Coast councillors have indicated their support for the findings to be made public.

Ted Sorensen was contacted for comment.

The petition can be signed here.