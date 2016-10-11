Petition urges govt to go public with report on council

A PETITION calling on the State Government to release findings into the Fraser Coast Regional Council is slowly gaining traction on social media.

Maryborough resident Michael Weekes started the petition earlier this week, urging the government to "release, without exception, the full unedited texts of any reports or inquiries into the Fraser Coast Regional Council since the creation of this council through amalgamation."

So far, it has only gained 39 of the 1000 signatures needed.

Mr Weekes said the public should be informed of what was going on in council, stating there were previous reports calling the council "dysfunctional".

"I think it's time for the scuttlebutt to stop, and to know what's been going on. We need open and transparent government," he said.

"My belief is that if the information is made public, it will bring things to light that have been hidden, change behaviours, and make them more publicly accountable."

Despite calls to make the report findings public, a department spokesperson previously ssaid it was "standard practice" that reports of this nature were not made public.

Mr Weekes said it was hard to know what was going on without the facts.

"It's hard to know what's actually going on unless someone can come out with a report that details the facts," he said.

"We need to focus on facts and how they (the issues) can be fixed, rather than the rumours that are spreading around."

The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning was contacted for comment.

To sign the petition, go to https://www.causes.com/campaigns/103689-have-the-qld-government-release-the-report-into-the-fcrc.