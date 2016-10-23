21°
PHOTO GALLERY: Did we snap you at Torbanlea Picnic Races?

Annie Perets
| 23rd Oct 2016 4:44 PM
Torbanlea Picnic Races - (L) Jess Cox, Sarah Koehler, Nicole Blum and Pip Sheedy enjoying a day at the races.
Torbanlea Picnic Races - (L) Jess Cox, Sarah Koehler, Nicole Blum and Pip Sheedy enjoying a day at the races. Alistair Brightman

TORBANLEA Picnic Races are a tradition of more than 100 years for the host town.

The event celebrated another successful year after horse races entertained a crowd of more than 1500 on October 22.

Amongst the race winners was 64-year-old jockey Jillian Colwell, who rode on her own horse G.G. to finish first in the Australian Purebred Arab 1500m line-up.

The traditional Allan Madders Memorial Cup was back, with horse Jimmy - owned by Renee Dawkins and ridden by Darren Bayles - taking out the perpetual cup.

Organiser Brooke McDonald said it was a day to remember.

"We had a new addition of VIP Marquees inside the tracks which went really well," she said.

"There were lots of families and the kids had plenty of fun.

"It was a beautiful day all-round."
 

Topics:  fraser coast torbanlea torbanlea picnic races

