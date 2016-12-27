PHOTOS: Boxing Day fun at WetSide Water Park

WHILE many spent Boxing Day hunting for bargains in shops, outdoor activities like a visit to WetSide Water Park were also popular choices of how to spend the public holiday.





The park's free nature made it easily accessible for families to go along without the pressure to splash cash.



Though Monday started with rain and wind, the sun quickly appeared allowing for outdoor plans to go-ahead.



WetSide Water Park had a busy attendance from both those out of town and local residents.

The Esplanade was full of families having barbecues and gatherings.



The beach was also a popular choice of location to spend Boxing Day.



The Bureau of Meteorology predicts there to be rain every day up-to and including Friday but WetSide Water Park will continue to be open everyday nevertheless.

