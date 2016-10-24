26°
PHOTOS: Collectors united for big fair in Maryborough

24th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

ANTIQUE lovers and collectors united in Maryborough for the ultimate treasure hunt at the Antique Collectable Fair.

The Maryborough Showground Pavilion turned into an old-style department store at the weekend with sellers coming from throughout Queensland and New South Wales.

Thousands of items were on display, including everything from old toys such as rocking horses, to china to rare bottles, coins, books, and jewellery.

Shoppers of all ages strolled around having a look for what tickled their fancy. Items from the past were prominent and unique house decorations.

The annual event is set to return next year.

The fair tours Queensland and New South Wales. Keep updated at antiquesandcollectablesfair.com.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  antique fraser coast

Local Partners

