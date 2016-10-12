Pilot getting ready to fulfil the dream of a lifetime

FROM the moment Dan Kehoe saw the RAAF Roulettes fly over Maryborough on a school trip, all he ever wanted to do was fly.

Now, at the age of 36, Dan is living out his dream as the RAAF Roulettes Squadron Leader, and will be leading his team in an aerobatics show over Maryborough today just after 4pm.

After performing their 15-minute show, the Roulettes will be meeting up with members of the public to have a chat about the Maryborough Aero Club.

The squadron leader said he was looking forward to coming back to Maryborough, the place he learned to fly at the age of 15.

"I used to be part of the air cadets in Maryborough, and that's why I invited them to see and meet with us this time,” Dan said.

"When I was young I thought they looked pretty cool and maybe one day I could do that, and here we are.”

Flying at speeds of up to 540kmh, experiencing up to 4.5G, Dan said the RAAF Roulettes were the only pilots in Australia trained to perform the way that they do.

The Squadron Leader said his favourite manoeuvre was "the wheel” - where he and his teammates flew at each other, missing by only a few metres.

"I used to be on the wing, to be the leader you have to come through the team and be wing man, and the wheel was a favourite; we fly head-to-head and miss by about 10 metres,” he said.

"Then we do a turn at each other and we miss three times.”

He said the 15 minute routines were only part of the job.

"It's part of what we actually do; we're at a place called the Central Flying School where we teach Air Force, Navy and Army pilots on how to become instructors,” he said.

"All Roulettes are selected from the school.”

After visiting Maryborough, the Roulette team will be heading onto the air show in Townsville.