25°
News

Pilot getting ready to fulfil the dream of a lifetime

Eliza Wheeler | 12th Oct 2016 6:22 AM
PILOT: RAAF Roulettes Squadron Leader Dan Kehoe grew up in Maryborough.
PILOT: RAAF Roulettes Squadron Leader Dan Kehoe grew up in Maryborough. RAAF

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM the moment Dan Kehoe saw the RAAF Roulettes fly over Maryborough on a school trip, all he ever wanted to do was fly.

Now, at the age of 36, Dan is living out his dream as the RAAF Roulettes Squadron Leader, and will be leading his team in an aerobatics show over Maryborough today just after 4pm.

After performing their 15-minute show, the Roulettes will be meeting up with members of the public to have a chat about the Maryborough Aero Club.

The squadron leader said he was looking forward to coming back to Maryborough, the place he learned to fly at the age of 15.

"I used to be part of the air cadets in Maryborough, and that's why I invited them to see and meet with us this time,” Dan said.

"When I was young I thought they looked pretty cool and maybe one day I could do that, and here we are.”

Flying at speeds of up to 540kmh, experiencing up to 4.5G, Dan said the RAAF Roulettes were the only pilots in Australia trained to perform the way that they do.

The Squadron Leader said his favourite manoeuvre was "the wheel” - where he and his teammates flew at each other, missing by only a few metres.

"I used to be on the wing, to be the leader you have to come through the team and be wing man, and the wheel was a favourite; we fly head-to-head and miss by about 10 metres,” he said.

"Then we do a turn at each other and we miss three times.”

He said the 15 minute routines were only part of the job.

"It's part of what we actually do; we're at a place called the Central Flying School where we teach Air Force, Navy and Army pilots on how to become instructors,” he said.

"All Roulettes are selected from the school.”

After visiting Maryborough, the Roulette team will be heading onto the air show in Townsville.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Maryborough inmate is on the verge of death

Maryborough inmate is on the verge of death

Three prisoners have been isolated following the alleged attack.

Man stole money from poker machine at M'boro hotel

A man has appeared in court on a fraud charge.

Man told to 'bring his toothbrush' if he appears in court again.

Pilot getting ready to fulfil the dream of a lifetime

PILOT: RAAF Roulettes Squadron Leader Dan Kehoe grew up in Maryborough.

Maryborough man will lead the RAAF Roulettes today.

Man accused of bomb scare appears in court

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

A man accused of a bomb hoax appeared before court.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

BELOW REPLACEMENT COST (Off Augustus Boulevard)

12 Roebuck Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

This fantastic home is located close to schools and shopping centre You have internal access from the attached double garage, which is remote controlled The home...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

One acre at Dundowran Beach with Views

10 Canthium Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a quite cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Park Residential estate of Dundowran Beach. The block is...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 Auction in...

5 Bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Teenage retreat Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... 185000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest