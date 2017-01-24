Pilot picks Hervey Bay for his 100th Angel Flight mission

100TH ANGEL FLIGHT: (front) are Rosemary and Michael Solomon, and back are Angel Flight passengers Kay and Krystal.

AN ANGEL Flight pilot marked his 100th flight with the non-for-profit with a mission to Hervey Bay.

Michael Solomon made the recent milestone when he flew one of his regulars,10-year-old Krystal (and her mum Kay), who gets transported to and from the Fraser Coast for treatment.

"Going to Hervey Bay is my favourite Angel Flight mission," he said.

"For the 100th flight, I took my wife Rosemary with me to enjoy the visual experience.

"It was also my third time flying Krystal.

Brisbane-based Mr Solomon spent 40 years flying prior to retirement and joined Angel Flight to incorporate two things he loves in his life: flying and helping others.

"It's a perfect match," he said.

The 100th flight was 10 years in the making after he joined the group in 2006.

He estimates about 12 of his total 100 trips were to Hervey Bay.

"One of my most memorable flights was for a little three-month-old who was in a cast from the waist down," he said.

"It's take the family two days to get to and from Brisbane from Brisbane, as because of the cast, they'd have to stop every 4-5 hours.

"But through Angel Flight, the whole travel process takes just two hours.

"The local football club at the girl's home then went on to raise $9000 for Angel Flight."

Now aged 78, Mr Solomon is looking forward to adding more flights to his count in the coming year.