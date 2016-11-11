Pitt says TPP could go ahead with election of Trump

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announces $1.9 million funding for new facilities at St Patrick's Catholic School in Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

MEMBER for Hinkler and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt said the Trans-Pacific Partnership could still pass, even with the election of Donald Trump.

The controversial agreement will eliminate 98% of tariffs in the TPP region, including tariffs on dutiable exports to TPP countries.

"We still remain hopeful, as you must do with trade negotiations, that there is some chance of the TPP passing through the lame-duck period," Mr Pitt said. He reiterated the core focus was to seek meaningful outcomes for Australian businesses.