Pitt's stunning rebuke of Huxham's immigration comments

Matthew McInerney
| 17th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
AMENITIES BLOCK: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Bundaberg Regional Council had been successful and will receive $401,078 under round three for the redevelopment of Christsen Park Bargara.
AMENITIES BLOCK: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Bundaberg Regional Council had been successful and will receive $401,078 under round three for the redevelopment of Christsen Park Bargara. Mike Knott BUN071016PARK1

IT TOOK only one comment, but Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has stunningly put former political opponent Damian Huxham in his place.

Mr Huxham, One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay at the next state election, said he supported "0% net immigration" and called for the Federal government to focus on homeless Australians.

"A lot of people are upset we're borrowing money to bring refugees into the county; why aren't we helping Australians first?," Mr Huxham said.

"We have to look after each other first: charity begins at home."

When asked about Mr Huxham's comments, Mr Pitt questioned if the One Nation candidate had confused state and federal issues.

"The candidate for One Nation may not be aware that he has put his hand up for a state seat," Mr Pitt said.

"Immigration is a Federal matter, not a State matter."

The pair exchanged barbs when Mr Huxham was One Nation's candidate for Hinkler during July's Federal election.

The former miner claimed Mr Pitt "recycled election promises" and was "buying votes with promises" during the campaign.

Mr Pitt hit back at the time saying "minor parties will promise everything and deliver nothing, but the minor party candidate has not even done that".

Mr Pitt ultimately retained Hinkler with 43.86% of the primary vote (58.42% on two-party preferred), while Mr Huxham was third in the primary count with 19.16%.

Mr Huxham was the first One Nation candidate to be endorsed by leader Pauline Hanson for the next state election, at which he will challenge LNP incumbent Ted Sorensen.

Topics:  damian huxham hinkler keith pitt one nation politics

