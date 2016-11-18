Pizza Hut back to 90s: dine-in stores poised for comeback

Pizza Hut's famous The Works all you can eat pizza buffet could be making a come-back as the major player looks back to the future in a new bold move.

Pizza Hut has confirmed its acquisition of the Eagle Boys chain after opening the first re-branded store in Sydney as it gains back market share in the pizza war.

News.com.au reports the business deal came after private equity fund Chester Moynihan bought the master franchise from US-based Yum! Brands in September.

The company told news.com.au that the popular all you can eat buffet making a come-back would depend on customer demand.

There are also plans for the business to focus on what makes it different from the rest and the potential of bringing back what would now be a retro style dining Australians grew up with in the 19802 and 1990s.

"It's all on the table at the moment," the chain's new chief executive Lisa Ransom told news.com.au, speaking fondly of her own time as a young customer of Pizza Hut's all-you-can-eat buffet.

There are just 15 dine-in restaurants among more than 270 existing Pizza Hut stores in Australia including the Gympie store, which has retained its classic Pizza Hut store architecture.

Pizza Hut Restaraunt, Brisbane Road, Gympie. May 30, 2016. Patrick Woods

Only five of the classic stores remain in Queensland, with three of those either south or west of Brisbane.

The only dine-in restaurant north of Brisbane is in the Townsville suburb of Kirwan, about 1100km north of the Gympie store.

Toowoomba in the state's south-west is also one of the few locations outside of Brisbane with one of the nostalgia-tinged restaurants.

The Eagle Boys deal will add 50 more stores to the business, expected in the coming year, expanding the brand into different areas across the country.

Pizza Hut will also be rolling out new stores in other areas, with reports of expanding to include a total of 400 stores.

