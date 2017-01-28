Planet Ark gives wood policy a tick of approval

IT APPEARS Fraser Coast Regional Council has started a trend following its adoption of the Wood Encouragement Policy, as Gympie Council has now also introduced it.

There are now 11 regional, and two local councils in Australia, who have welcomed the policy. Planet Ark's Make It Wood campaign manager David Rowlinson encouraged the moves, citing the benefit to the environment.

"We are delighted to see Gympie Council joining Fraser Coast Council to demonstrate real environmental leadership in Queensland by adopting this policy," he said.

"Responsibly sourced, certified timber is the only major building material that helps tackle climate change.

"Timber is renewable, it absorbs carbon from the atmosphere and stores it in the wood, and there are fewer carbon emission associated with its production when compared to carbon-intensive materials."

The new policy required responsibly sourced wood to be considered as the first-choice construction material in all new-build and refurbishment council-funded projects. It follow changes to the National Construction Code, now allowing for timber construction for up to eight storeys without additional approvals.