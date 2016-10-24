Planned road closures in Hervey Bay, one starts tomorrow

MORE road upgrades are happening on the Fraser Coast.

To save yourself any surprises, see below for the three road closures happening soon.

Road closures:

Desmond Drive - from October 25

Kerb and Channel works will start in Desmond Drive, Toogoom on Tuesday (October 25).

The project includes installing the missing 145 metres of kerb and channel along Desmond Drive from the Jepperson Road intersection, drainage works and road widening - laying pavement between the existing road and the new kerb.

It is anticipated that the work will take two weeks, weather permitting. The road will be reduced to one lane and traffic control will be in place.

Hughes Road - closed from October 28

Hughes Road, Torquay, had a primer seal applied to it last week, with the asphalt seal to be laid at the end of this week.

Line marking will be undertaken next week..

Emerald Park Way - closed from November 14

A section of Emerald Park Way, Urangan, from Roberts Street to just past the Urangan High School will be closed from November 14 as the road is rebuilt.

The project includes new road pavement with parking bays on both sides of the road, kerb and channel and edge restraint.

It is expected that the project will finish by the end of January 2017 in time for the new school year.