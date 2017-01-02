Plans to celebrate the Urangan pier's centenary: letter

HISTORIC places enrich our daily lives, be they an old school, streetscape, park, church or home - the structures and places that connect us with the events, customs and people of the past should be recognised, protected and celebrated.

One such historic landmark, which this year celebrates its centenary, is the Urangan Pier.

Throughout history this substantial structure has been the stage for so much activity; as a construction site, an import/export facility, and now as place of recreation.

It connected Urangan to the rest of the world and it gave us a stronger identity.

The Pier's construction enlivened and enriched Hervey Bay, and it continues to do so as a tangible link to another time.

To celebrate the centenary of this historic landmark, there will be a range of activities and entertainment on Saturday, March 4 at Pier Park.

This will be a fun day for people of all ages and an ideal way to learn more about the history of this important historical structure.

CR GEORGE SEYMOUR

Fraser Coast Deputy

Mayor