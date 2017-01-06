Platinum star's M'boro show set to empower the community

XAVIER Rudd has sold millions of albums across the world and he commands headline spots at festivals across the country - there is no doubt as an artist and musician, he is in high demand.

Before the Australian blues and folk legend kicks off his national tour alongside The Cat Empire, Xavier will be performing in Maryborough, and will not claim a cent for himself from the performance.

His January 21 show at the Brolga Theatre will be the culmination of two years of organisation by Police Liasion Officer Goomblar Shillingsworth and his daughter Dimity.

Described as an event to "empower Indigenous women facing domestic violence," all money raised at the show has been pledged to women's health services and youth support programs on the Fraser Coast.

Xavier said his choice not to charge a performance fee was to help support women's health services after Officer Shillingsworth highlighted domestic violence as a prominent issue in the region.

"It's a benefit show organised by Goomblar, I travelled with him for a few years and he's a close friend of mine, he does great things around Hervey Bay," Xavier said.

"This idea has derived from Goomblar, whatever he wanted to address in the area I would support, and domestic violence is a big one [issue] up around that area, and the mistreatment of women and women's health."

Organiser Dimity said she hoped the concert would be a symbol of support for victims of domestic violence.

"Honestly, there are not many Aboriginal people who can say that domestic violence hasn't affected their mob or themselves on some level," Dimity said.

"To have a platinum artist visit our community for this concert is overwhelming."

The contemporary musician is well known for his thought-provoking lyrics and passion for highlighting issues faced by Indigenous Australians.

"Our country has been extremely neglectful of its Aboriginal people, and there are great people in different communities who are wanting to change that," Xavier said.

"There are great things happening and it's awesome that we can do things like this as individuals to help our people."

Xavier said the audience could expect to hear his best-known hits, such as Follow the Sun and Let me be.

"All of our shows have a beautiful vibration to them; every show we play around the world, it's a great celebration, it's a massive part of what we do," he said.

"We create an energy where people can let go of things in their lives that are difficult, and through music they can let go and that seems to be the general thread in all of our shows."

Tickets cost $31.90, with more than half already being sold. The tickets are available on the Brolga Theatre website or can be bought by calling 4122 6060.