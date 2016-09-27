Player, coach, ref - no role too much for M'boro teen Raines

SHE DOES EVERYTHING: Maryborough's Jessica Raines is a Football Maryborough referee, Doon Villa midfielder and goalkeeper and junior coach.

IS THERE anything Jessica Raines can't do?

When it comes to football, you will be hard-pressed to find a part of the game in which Raines is not involved.

Her involvement, which covers both on- and off-field roles, means you'll most likely find this 16-year-old at a football field during the winter season.

"I just love the game,” she said minutes after she refereed the under-12 Fraser Coast League grand final earlier this month.

"I've played since under-6s. Instead of playing I want to ref it as well, and I coach it too.”

She plays football for Doon Villa, and this year played in both the club's Division 1 and 2 sides.

In a true demonstration of her skill, she was a midfielder for the Division 1 side and was in goals for Division 2.

"It was an all right season,” she said.

"We won a few, lost a few and drew a few. We didn't make semis but it was good, we were a good team. I played first div before seconds, I loved it.”

While she has what it takes as a player, it is as an official in which Raines earned her highest honour.

Raines, along with fellow Maryborough duo Taylor Barsby and Caitlin Troy represented Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport 12 years Football Championships in Stanthorpe earlier this year.

But that was only a minor step when compared to her next assignment: the School Sport Australia 12 and Under Football Championships in Perth, Western Australia.

"It was nerve-wracking but exciting,” Raines said.

"It was excellent, everyone there was amazing and the skill level we reffed was unbelievable. I was a bundle of nerves going over there, even at Stanthorpe I was afraid I wouldn't be good or anything.”

Raines, who also coached Doon Villa's U11s ("they're little rascals at times but they're a great side,” she said with a laugh) admitted refereeing was the most challenging facet of her involvement in the game.

"It is definitely harder, in a way,” Raines said.

"I find it very pressured with crowd and coaches.”

But even with its, at times, challenging situations, there is no place Raines would rather be than the field.