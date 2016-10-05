29°
Plea to tighten guinea pig regulations on Coast

Annie Perets
| 5th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
This is Miranda. She was one of 74 guinea pigs rescued in a single event from Maryborough, in 2014.
This is Miranda. She was one of 74 guinea pigs rescued in a single event from Maryborough, in 2014.

A GIANT guinea pig rescue on the Fraser Coast two years ago was the catalyst for a movement to control breeding and distribution of the animal.

In November 2014, 74 guinea pigs were discovered dumped in boxes in Maryborough.

Now registered guinea pig breeders like Maryborough's Melinda-Lee Aiton wants to make sure there's never another event like that again. 

One of those guinea pigs was named Miranda, she was in the poorest condition of them all.

Miranda was covered in mange and pregnant, and had to have a leg amputated.

This large-scale rescue sparked the launched of a campaign called Miranda's Law by a group of independent guinea pig rescuers in Queensland.

It aims to abolish backyard breeding of guinea pigs, ban sale of guinea pigs from unregistered breeders, and promote adoption through rescue groups and shelters.

Ms Aiton wants to see Miranda's Law enforced on the Fraser Coast.

"The recent rescue of 39 guinea pigs in Maryborough, did not have to happen and was avoidable," she said.

"We have strict rules for cats and dogs, but why not guinea pigs.

"Obviously you wouldn't register every guinea pig, but you should make it that all breeders need to register.

"Registered breeders should have to pay a fee from local council for the privilege of having larger numbers of animals, and must be registered with the Australian National Cavy Council.

"And upon purchase, buyers should get a guide of how to take care of their pet."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast, guinea pig

