Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

SATURDAY

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Saturdays, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

Cost: Free.

MURAL OPENING

When: Saturday from 2.45pm

Where: Maryborough Military and Coloniel Museum on Whaft St, Maryborough

What: Join in the celebrations and the official unveiling of the latest creation of the Maryborough Mural Project. This mural commemorates the battle against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong, by 108 soldiers of Delta Company, the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, at Long Tan on the afternoon of the 18th August 1966.

Cost: Free.

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan. Jocelyn Watts

JUNIOR HALLOWEEN DISCO

When: Saturday, 5.30pm to 8pm

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC, O'Rourke St, Pialba.

What: The Hervey Bay PCYC will host a junior Halloween disco for primary school-aged children. A cost of $10 per child, includes hot dog, popper, lolly bag, giveaways and fun games. Come dressed in your favourite Halloween costume (no clowns allowed). Parents are welcome to stay. Halloween is officially celebrated on Monday, October 31.

Cost: $10.

RECLAIM THE NIGHT

When: Saturday, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Where: WetSide Water Park, Pialba.

What: Reclaim the Night is a global women's protest against men's sexual violence, held on the last week in October each year. There will be a lantern parade, music and barbecue.

Cost: Free.

KIDS WORKSHOPS

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 11am.

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay.

What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop. The workshops are hosted by the awesome Bunnings workshop fairies. All workshops are free to attend but spaces are limited and bookings are essential. Bookings via the events section of the Bunnings website for Hervey Bay store.

Cost: Free.

GATAKERS BY NIGHT

When: Saturday from 5pm to 9pm

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Enjoy live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of Gatakers by Night. Settle in with a table for two or a group of friends, or bring your own folding chairs or picnic rug. Casual meal options and delicious desserts available. Full bar facilities are available, please no BYO alcohol.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets. There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: Sunday, 4pm to 8pm.

Where: Scarness Park stage.

What: Fraser Coast Artslink will host Halloween in the Park with an abundance of entertainment. There will be live music, a jumping castle, stalls, kids crafts and prizes for the best Halloween costume.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: Sunday, 9am to 1.30pm.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: Join Maryborough Excelsior City Band in Queens Park on the last Sunday of every month. Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association will have its miniature train rides and the replica steam train Mary Ann will be running on the riverside track for your enjoyment. Treat yourself to a barbecue lunch from the band's food stall.

Cost: $2 per train ride.

Sunday in the Park - Queens Park, Maryborough - watching the trains go by, Beverly Smyth and Barbara Jones. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

TUESDAY

CUP FUN AT BOWLO

When: Tuesday.

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Denman Camp Rd.

What: Raffles, sweeps, calcutta, four membership draws and full restaurant available until noon.

Cost: Free entry.