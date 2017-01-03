Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

LOOKING for something to keep the kids entertained once the excitement of the Christmas presents has faded?

The Chronicle has put together a list of school holiday activities being held across the Fraser Coast over the next few weeks.

ART GALLERY ACTIVITIES

Gatakers Artspace exhibitions

What: Three separate exhibitions will open today at the Maryborough gallery; Marni Koster & Paul Pettersson's display, Twirling Couture by Maria Doherty and the Wenlock River Project - a series of paintings and photographs.

All three exhibitions are running through to January 29.

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 1pm

Cost: Free

Gatakers workshops

What: Cartooning Quick Draw Fun with Adam Cashmore Brooke. The series of two workshops with Adam will teach kids how to bring their artwork to life.

Adam has more than 30 years experience as a cartoonist and illustrator.

Phone 4190 5723 to book.

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

When: January 14 and January 21. From 10am, both dates

Cost: $15, group discounts are available

Regional Gallery exhibitions

What: Hervey Bay's Spinners and Weavers 'Botanica' exhibition continues at the gallery, while 'Three Foot Six - The Sunlander A touring exhibition by Glen O'Malley and Ian Smith' is open in the second half of the space.

It records The Sunlander, a service that started in 1953 and operated once a week on the North Coast line, between Brisbane and Cairns until 2014.

Where: 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Regional Gallery workshops

What: Holiday art adventure workshops. The first workshop will teach artisans how to create a wonderful keepsake with old-world skills, hosted by Natasha Cleland who has created fun textile activities for beginners and those who want a challenge.

The second workshop is jewellery- making with Helen Charman.

Create necklaces and earrings using delicate beads and techniques. Make something for yourself or for someone special.

Phone 4197 4206 to book.

Where: 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: January 12 and January 19, both from 10am until noon

Cost: $15 for non members, $11 for members

LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Summer Reading Club

What: Read 10 books or complete 10 hours of reading to qualify for our major prize draw.

Major prizes include an Ipad mini, Big W/Kmart gift cards. Incentive prizes are also given.

Ages birth-16. To join, inquire at the Information Desk of any branch of the Fraser Coast Libraries.

Where: Join in the fun at Fraser Coast Libraries and online at www.summerreadingclub.org.au.

When: Running until January 20

Cost: Free

Ozobot Game Challenge

What: Use coding and robotics to compete in a unique game. No previous robotics experience necessary, for ages eight and up.

Where: Maryborough and Hervey Bay Libraries

When: January 11 in Maryborough, and January 12 in Hervey Bay. From 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

CSI

What: Put on your detective's cap and learn some interesting forensic techniques that you can try out on your friends, for ages six and up.

Where: Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Howard Libraries

When: January 10 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am, January 12 in Howard from 2 until 3pm and January 13 in Maryborough from 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

Superhero Day

What: For ages three to eight.

Go to your nearest library to book.

Where: Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Burrum Heads and Tiaro Libraries

When: January 16 in Tiaro from 10 until 11am, January 17 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am, January 17 in Burrum Heads from 2 until 3pm and January 18 in Maryborough from 10 until 11am.

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

Book Hedgehog Workshop

What: Transform an old book into a superhero book hedgehog, for ages eight and up.

Go to your nearest library to book.

Where: Maryborough and Hervey Bay libraries

When: January 17 in Maryborough from 2 until 3pm and January 19 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

SHOPPING CENTRE ACTIVITIES

Bubble Slime Workshop

What: Come down and join the Street Science team for a seriously fun and safe science workshop for all ages.

Drop in and make your own Ooey-gooey Slime to take home

Where: Pialba Place ShoppingCentre

When: January 9 to January 14. 10.30am to 1.30pm daily

Cost: Free

Street Science workshop

What: Sherbet and instant-snow making workshops from January 16-22 at the shopping centre. The instant-snow making will only be available on January 18 and 20.

Where: Station Square Shopping Centre, Maryborough

When: 11am until 2pm daily

Cost: Free

OUTDOORS

WetSide Waterpark

What: Cool off at Hervey Bay's very own water park. Jump on the FlipSide BoardRider wave machine.

Where: Main St foreshore, Scarness

When: 7 days a week, 10am-5pm

Cost: Free entry, $6 per person for FlipSide BoardRider wave machine

Steam Train Rides

What: Ride a working replica of Queensland's first steam engine around Queens Park in Maryborough.

Where: Wharf, Maryborough

When: Every Thursday

Cost: $3