31°
Whats On

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOOKING for something to keep the kids entertained once the excitement of the Christmas presents has faded?

The Chronicle has put together a list of school holiday activities being held across the Fraser Coast over the next few weeks.

ART GALLERY ACTIVITIES

Gatakers Artspace exhibitions

What: Three separate exhibitions will open today at the Maryborough gallery; Marni Koster & Paul Pettersson's display, Twirling Couture by Maria Doherty and the Wenlock River Project - a series of paintings and photographs.

All three exhibitions are running through to January 29.

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 1pm

Cost: Free

Gatakers workshops

What: Cartooning Quick Draw Fun with Adam Cashmore Brooke. The series of two workshops with Adam will teach kids how to bring their artwork to life.

Adam has more than 30 years experience as a cartoonist and illustrator.

Phone 4190 5723 to book.

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

When: January 14 and January 21. From 10am, both dates

Cost: $15, group discounts are available

Regional Gallery exhibitions

What: Hervey Bay's Spinners and Weavers 'Botanica' exhibition continues at the gallery, while 'Three Foot Six - The Sunlander A touring exhibition by Glen O'Malley and Ian Smith' is open in the second half of the space.

It records The Sunlander, a service that started in 1953 and operated once a week on the North Coast line, between Brisbane and Cairns until 2014.

Where: 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Regional Gallery workshops

What: Holiday art adventure workshops. The first workshop will teach artisans how to create a wonderful keepsake with old-world skills, hosted by Natasha Cleland who has created fun textile activities for beginners and those who want a challenge.

The second workshop is jewellery- making with Helen Charman.

Create necklaces and earrings using delicate beads and techniques. Make something for yourself or for someone special.

Phone 4197 4206 to book.

Where: 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: January 12 and January 19, both from 10am until noon

Cost: $15 for non members, $11 for members

LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Summer Reading Club

What: Read 10 books or complete 10 hours of reading to qualify for our major prize draw.

Major prizes include an Ipad mini, Big W/Kmart gift cards. Incentive prizes are also given.

Ages birth-16. To join, inquire at the Information Desk of any branch of the Fraser Coast Libraries.

Where: Join in the fun at Fraser Coast Libraries and online at www.summerreadingclub.org.au.

When: Running until January 20

Cost: Free

Ozobot Game Challenge

What: Use coding and robotics to compete in a unique game. No previous robotics experience necessary, for ages eight and up.

Where: Maryborough and Hervey Bay Libraries

When: January 11 in Maryborough, and January 12 in Hervey Bay. From 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

CSI

What: Put on your detective's cap and learn some interesting forensic techniques that you can try out on your friends, for ages six and up.

Where: Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Howard Libraries

When: January 10 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am, January 12 in Howard from 2 until 3pm and January 13 in Maryborough from 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

Superhero Day

What: For ages three to eight.

Go to your nearest library to book.

Where: Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Burrum Heads and Tiaro Libraries

When: January 16 in Tiaro from 10 until 11am, January 17 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am, January 17 in Burrum Heads from 2 until 3pm and January 18 in Maryborough from 10 until 11am.

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

Book Hedgehog Workshop

What: Transform an old book into a superhero book hedgehog, for ages eight and up.

Go to your nearest library to book.

Where: Maryborough and Hervey Bay libraries

When: January 17 in Maryborough from 2 until 3pm and January 19 in Hervey Bay from 10 until 11am

Cost: $2.70 per child per activity

SHOPPING CENTRE ACTIVITIES

Bubble Slime Workshop

What: Come down and join the Street Science team for a seriously fun and safe science workshop for all ages.

Drop in and make your own Ooey-gooey Slime to take home

Where: Pialba Place ShoppingCentre

When: January 9 to January 14. 10.30am to 1.30pm daily

Cost: Free

Street Science workshop

What: Sherbet and instant-snow making workshops from January 16-22 at the shopping centre. The instant-snow making will only be available on January 18 and 20.

Where: Station Square Shopping Centre, Maryborough

When: 11am until 2pm daily

Cost: Free

OUTDOORS

WetSide Waterpark

What: Cool off at Hervey Bay's very own water park. Jump on the FlipSide BoardRider wave machine.

Where: Main St foreshore, Scarness

When: 7 days a week, 10am-5pm

Cost: Free entry, $6 per person for FlipSide BoardRider wave machine

Steam Train Rides

What: Ride a working replica of Queensland's first steam engine around Queens Park in Maryborough.

Where: Wharf, Maryborough

When: Every Thursday

Cost: $3

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  school holidays things to do whatson

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

His carers have made sure his final memories here are his best ever.

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Alpha31 Art Gallery, Tinana - An artist of many mediums - Monica Bayer.

Take a look inside the Alpha31 Gallery and Sculpture Garden.

Life savers warn Fraser swimmers to be mindful of stingers

POTENTIALLY DEADLY: The irukandji jellyfish has been responsible for numerous hospitalisations this week.

SLSQ: Stay safe this summer.

How much food did you waste over the silly season?

I still to this day don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas but every year it's the same story.

I don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas.

Local Partners

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Just a ten-minute drive out of Maryborough you will find one of the region’s beautiful hidden gems.

Fraser Coast's first baby of 2017 has arrived

BABY OF 2017: Jasmine with new brother Kobe Bohum, mother Fiona Tsaii and Jordan Bohum.

He was the only baby born on New Year’s Day on the Fraser Coast.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!