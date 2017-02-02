Poignant portraits' new home

Surrounded by direct descendants of The Ariadne (from left) Karen Kirk, George Kirk, Grahame Schuh, Robin Anderson, met Margaret Esplen who donated the ship's captain and wife portraits which now hang proudly in the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum. Margaret's husband was the great grandson of Captain Joseph Brown.

THE Ariadne's captain and wife were officially recognised at a morning tea held at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The Ariadne was the first ship of migrants to sail directly from Liverpool to Maryborough, in 1862.

More than three years ago, Margaret Esplen contacted museum curator John Meyers about donating the portraits of her husband's descendants, Joseph and Amina Brown, The Ariadne's captain and wife.

Last Friday the museum volunteers invited guests to join them in welcoming and thanking Margaret who was holidaying with her family on the Fraser Coast.

John said when Margaret contacted him all those years ago she had said to him she felt the portraits should come to Maryborough.

"Of course we put our hand up,” he said.

"Margaret, at her expense, air-freighted them into Australia and we were very appreciative to receive them.”

John presented Margaret with a book about The Ariadne written by historian Kay Gasson.

HISTORIC MOMENT: Margaret Esplen receives a book on The Ariadne from Kay Gassan and Paula Hill at the morning tea. BELOW: Guests meet Margaret. Boni Holmes

Deputy Mayor George Seymour also thanked Margaret for her donation.

"Maryborough's history is very important,” he said.

"We are proud of our firsts in Maryborough - we have the firsts of many things in our colony, and I think now we are the first people in Australia to have two portraits by George Parneedle, an important Victorian portrait artist.

"It was a very important time in Maryborough's history and in Queensland's history when the very first direct ship came here from Liverpool.

"Those 120 days it took Captain Brown, his crew and the immigrants aboard is a turning point in the history of this colony.

"It's important that we recognise him and his crew and recognise their value here in Maryborough for what it meant.

"There are now tens of thousands of people who have descended from those brave men and women who made that 120-day journey.

"I want to thank Margaret and her family for the donation, those portraits are very important to our future.”

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said The Ariadne was so important - it paved the way and swelled the population of Maryborough by one third.

Margaret quoted a letter to the captain of The Ariadne on October 7, 1862.

She also thanked everyone for making herself, her daughter and grandchildren welcome.

"Our family felt it appropriate to give the portraits to the city which has been so important to our family history as it is to yours,” she said.

"It gives us great pleasure to see it displayed here in your impressive museum and are delighted you accepted the portraits.”

LEFT: Guests meet Margaret Esplen. Boni Holmes

Descendants of The Ariadne had the opportunity to talk with Margaret.

Robin Anderson is a descendant of James Anderson, a ploughman, whose name was at the top of the passenger list of The Ariadne. Robin and his wife, Lyn, built their home and live on Ariadne St, Maryborough for 52 years.

George Kirk and his daughter Karen said they never imagined meeting Margaret or seeing the portrait of the captain who brought their descendant to Maryborough.

Margaret said it was blood, sweat and tears getting the portraits overseas.

"This is a memorial to my husband, he would be so happy to see this.

"I don't think anyone has touched the portraits since they were first painted in the Victorian era - they have come up clean and sparkling.”

She thought the captain looked younger now he was at the museum.