POLICE have attended a home in Saltwater Creek Rd after an alleged altercation on Monday night.

The incident occurred about 6.15pm.

According to other media sources, a man was left unconscious after he tried to break into the home of a resident in the street, but a spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media downplayed the claim, saying that police had attended a dispute between a home owner and a former tenant.

The spokeswoman said no complaint had been made as a result of the incident.