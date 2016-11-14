Police Beat: Has your suburb been targeted?

If you have seen anything suss in your suburb or can help police with these crimes call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

URANGAN

Break and enter

Richard St

Between October 3 and November 2, offenders gained entry to the residence and stole a small safe containing personal documents.

Attempted vehicle steal

Booral Rd

Between 5pm on November 4 and 7.30am on November 8, offenders attempted to steal a motor vehicle from the address. Offenders smashed a window to gain entry, however were unsuccessful in starting the vehicle. The vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Steal from vehicle

Elizabeth St

Between 8pm on November 7 and 6am on November 8, offenders stole both number plates from a vehicle which was parked outside the address.

Steal from vehicle

Buccaneer Dr

Between 9pm on October 23 and 10.30am on November 2, offenders entered a boat moored at a marina and stole a quantity of fishing and electronic equipment. Offenders caused damage to a lock during the offence.

Steal from vehicle

Pier St

About 6pm on October 30, offenders stole a wheel and hub cap from a vehicle parked at the address.

BOORAL

Break and enter

Curran St

About 5.30pm on October 26, offenders gained entry into the residence through a front window. Offenders rummaged through drawers in numerous rooms of the residence prior to leaving.

ELI WATERS

Break and enter

Earl Saint Vincent Circuit

Between October 15 and October 22, offenders gained entry to a shed and stole a brushcutter, lawn mower, generator and other property prior to leaving.

PIALBA

Break and enter

Birrabeen Ave

Between October 31 and November 3, offenders gained entry to a shed causing damage. No property was taken.

GLENWOOD

Break and enter

Arbortwo Rd, Glenwood

Between October 31 and November 3, offenders entered the garage at the residence and stole a number of items prior to leaving through the roller door.

URRAWEEN

Stealing

Fairway Dr

Between May 1 and November 2, offenders gained entry on a number of occasions to an unsecure shed and stole a quantity of tools and garden equipment.

MARYBOROUGH

Steal from vehicle

Churchill St

Between October 1 and November 2, offenders force open a side door of a vehicle and stole a wallet containing a sum of cash and personal papers.

Stealing

Campbell St

Between 11am on November 4 and noon on November 6, offenders entered an open carport in the rear yard of the address and stolegardening equipment.

KAWUNGAN

Steal from vehicle

Oleander Ave

Between 11am on November 1 and 5pm on November 2, an offender approached a vehicle parked in the front yard of the address and stole the front number plate.

SCARNESS

Break and enter

Nullor St

Between noon on November 2 and 6.45am on November 5, offenders gained entry to the residence through a garage door. Once inside offenders caused damage to carpets and graffitied the lounge room wall. Offenders also stole a quantity of furniture, linen and electrical equipment.

URANGAN

Break and enter

Jetty St

About 6pm on November 6, an offender gained entry to a caravan and stole a wallet, sum of cash and personal papers and cards.

Steal from vehicle

Charlton Esplanade

Between 8am on October 19 and 9pm on November 6, offenders have entered a carpark and have approached a vehicle and smashed the rear window to enter the vehicle prior to leaving the car park.

Burglary

Harrison Circuit

Between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on November 6, offenders have gained entry to the residence by smashing a window. Offenders have rummaged through all draws and cupboards in the residence prior to leaving through the front door.

Steal from vehicle

Buccaneer Drive

Between 7.30pm on November 6 and 6.30am on November 7, offenders entered an unlocked boat which was moored near the marina. Offenders stole a quantity of fishing gear and keys prior to leaving.

Steal from vehicle

Buccaneer Dr

Between 1pm on November 6 and 8.30am on November 7, offenders gained entry to a boat which was moored at the marina. Offenders rummaged through the boat and stole a quantity of fishing equipment before leaving.

POONA

Break and enter

Outridge Ave

About 3.30pm on November 6, offenders gained entry to the residence by removing panels of a window. Once inside offenders stole electrical equipment.

TORQUAY

Burglary

View St

Between October 7 and October 24, offenders gained entry to an unlocked house and stole an item of jewellery from a wall unit prior to leaving the residence.

Break and enter

Dayman St

Between 11.30pm on November 7 and 7am on November 8, offenders entered a shed through a window and stole a dirt bike. Offenders wheeled the bike out through a gate at the rear of the property.

Stealing

Beach Area, Torquay

Between 2pm and 3pm on November 11, offenders stole a bag from the beach area containing personal clothing, sum of cash and a mobile phone.