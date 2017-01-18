Police find knife in teen's car during RBT

A TEENAGER has been charged with the possession of a weapon.

The 19-year-old was caught out with a flick knife when he was pulled over at an RBT site in Urangan in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said they found the knife in the centre console of the vehicle after pulling the teenager over on Elizabeth St.

The Hervey Bay teen will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 9.

He has been charged with the possession of a category M weapon.