Police foot chase leads to arrest of two men

Amy Formosa
| 30th Jan 2017 10:11 AM
Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

A MAN has been arrested after he allegedly became aggressive towards police resulting in a foot chase.

Police were called to what they described as a 'large altercation' in the park opposite the Criterion Hotel in Maryborough about 1.20am on Sunday.

It is alleged an 18-year-old became aggressive towards police and following a foot chase through the park he was arrested and charged for public nuisance and obstruct police.

During the arrest a 23-year-old was also apprehended after he allegedly got involved in a fight with police.

Police were forced to use pepper spray and both men were charged.

Both men are expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 21.

