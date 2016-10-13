Police hunt for intruders after break-in

INTRUDERS left behind blood and fingerprints when they broke into a Fraser Coast business on Tuesday night.

Police are looking for three people believed to be responsible for breaking into Fraser Coast Bolts and Industrial Supplies.

The break-in at the shop, which is located on Islander Rd in Pialba, occurred between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

It is understood the intruders smashed a window with a wooden plank that had been found at a nearby business in order to gain entry to the building.

As they crawled through the window, the thieves left fingerprints on the window's panel and were cut from the broken glass.

Fraser Coast Bolts and Industrial Supplies owner Jenny Rummell said this point of entry contained scattered tools on the floor, creating a giant mess.

"They would have pushed through the mesh and knocked all the tools over," she said.

"We were here until 2.30am cleaning everything up."

A number of power tools were removed before the offenders escaped in a vehicle.

Police urged anyone who may have any information regarding the break-in to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000. It is unclear exactly how many power tools were stolen.

The shop is no stranger to break-ins, as it was victim of a theft two weeks ago.

However the offenders behind the previous theft have since been caught.