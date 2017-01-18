Police investigate crash that claimed life of unborn baby

NO CHARGES have yet been laid after a crash that claimed the life of an unborn baby on Christmas Eve.

The crash, which happened on Booral Rd, claimed the life of Alan Sorensen and Rose Dale's unborn son Cooper.

Rose remains in hospital in Brisbane recovering from her injuries.

Cooper was due to be born later this month.

A police spokesman said no charges had yet been laid, but investigations into the crash were ongoing.