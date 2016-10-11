Police investigating incident at M'boro unit block

POLICE crews are outside a block of units on the corner of Walker St in Maryborough.

The home doctor service vehicle was parked out the front of the units and a policewoman appeared to be taking photos and dusting for fingerprints on the car.

Police arrived at the scene about 8.30pm.

The nature of the incident is unclear, but police were knocking on the doors of the units.

Patrols appeared to be searching nearby streets.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman confirmed there had been a noise complaint at the location earlier in the evening, but said it was unclear if anything else had happened,