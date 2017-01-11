36°
Police: Is your licence up to date?

11th Jan 2017 12:18 PM
Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

POLICE are reminding motorists that it is their responsibility to ensure their licence was current and up to date in light of a number of motorists recently being intercepted with expired driver's licences.

Years ago most motorists would apply for and have their licence renewal date on or around their birthdays, however for some motorists this is not necessarily the case.

One motorist found out the hard way to ensure they need to check their licence expiration date.

A 68-year-old Maryborough man was intercepted by police driving along the highway in the early hours of January 11, and when the driver was asked to produce their licence it was revealed that the licence in fact was expired by at least a year.

Unfortunately for this driver it cost him the Traffic Infringement Notice for unlicensed driving as well as more money to renew his licence.

A costly experience that could have been avoided.

Remember check your licence expiration date and set a reminder to avoid fines and a further loss of licence.

