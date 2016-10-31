30°
Police: Knife found on man in public place

31st Oct 2016 6:18 AM
A 35-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Police allege that in the early hours of October 28 along Alice and Ferry Sts

in Maryborough, while

talking to the man, they conducted a check of his personal items and discovered a knife.

When police questioned the man he reportedly could not offer any lawful reason for possession of the knife and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

The man is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 22.

