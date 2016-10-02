POLICE: Let's not end the holidays in tragedy

POLICE from the Maryborough traffic patrol group are urging members of the community to drive sensibly, responsibly and with patience with the holiday period coming to an end.

Police from the Maryborough patrol group are also reminding motorists to expect extra police on the roads this weekend and anyone failing to abide road rules can expect fines and loss of demerit points.

The officers want to remind motorists to avoid the Fatal Five: speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not wearing seatbelts, driving fatigued and driving distracted.