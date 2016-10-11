Young mum terrified by clown peeking through her window

A mum and her son were started by a creepy clown.

A CREEPY clown who peeped in through the lounge room window of a Point Vernon home startled a mum and her baby.

The incident happened about 3.10pm on Monday.

Tehlia Chase and her son Anthony Tyson-Thacker were playing peekaboo when her son spotted the clown in the window.

Tehlia turned to see what he was looking at, saw the clown and screamed.

The clown was wearing white boots, a white shirt, block pants and white mask with a red smile.

The man removed the mask as he walked in an easterly direction on Preston St.

Tehlia said she was terrified by the incident and doesn't know what to do.

Police are investigating and the dog squad was called to the scene.