Police looking for youths who damaged car and did a runner

21st Nov 2016 6:34 AM

HERVEY Bay Police conceded they may not catch a gang of youths who damaged a car early Saturday morning.

A group of youths damaged the driver's side mirror of a 2001 Mazda Premacy on Scarborough St, Scarness, the report filed through Policelink said.

The resident heard a noise about 4am and went outside to investigate.

There they found the damage to the vehicle, and noticed an unknown number of youths walking away.

If you know anything, phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppers.com.au.

What do you think should be done to combat youth crime on our streets? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Topics:  crime fraser coast police youth

Police looking for youths who damaged car and did a runner

Police generic

The resident heard a noise about 4am.

