Police officer stood down from Central Region

The Queensland Police Service is committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability.

A 26-year-old female constable from Central Region has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.

It is unclear exactly where the officer was serving, but the Central Region includes Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Mackay, Fraser Coast, Rockhampton and parts of the northern Sunshine Coast.

The officer is subject of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation in relation to the following allegations:

drove a police vehicle whilst under the influence of an unauthorised prescription drug;

failed to treat a fellow officer with respect and dignity;

failed to disclose a declarable association; and

failed to report misconduct.

The Queensland Police Service is committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability.

"We have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a spokesperson said.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm