Policewoman stood down while awaiting court date

THE court date for a Queensland police officer from the legal division was moved from Monday to February 13.

The 47-year-old woman has been charged with breaching a domestic violence order and has been stood down and ordered to perform non-operational duties only.

The sergeant was originally expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, but the date has been moved until next month.